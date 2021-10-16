Started in 2008, work on line 5 and 6 of Thane-Diva route to be completed by Jan

Work on the fifth and the sixth local train line between Thane and Diva railway stations is likely to be completed by January next year.

In 2008, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) had planned the fifth and sixth line between Thane and Diva. The project was planned under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project-2 (MUTP-2) and the 9.9-km railway line was supposed to be built between Thane and Diva railway stations.

While thirteen years later, the work is still going on, it is expected to be completed by January next year. The initial estimated cost of the project was Rs 130 crore but it has now increased to Rs 500 crore.

Thane-Diva is the busiest section of the suburban network of Central Line. The 9 km-stretch between Thane and Diva has only four existing lines, which is lower compared to the other stretch, which has six to eight lines.

With only four lines operational between Thane and Diva stations, this creates a bottleneck that obstructs and delays local suburban and outstation trains. More lines on this route may enable 80-100 more local trains to run on the CR.

Work on the lines is already on, with most of the civil work in an advanced stage, while a ‘mega block’ is also being announced to fast-track completion of the project.