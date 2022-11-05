scorecardresearch
2008 Malegaon blast case: Witness turns hostile again

According to the ATS, a conspiracy meeting related to the blast was held in Ujjain in 2008. Seven accused have been facing trial in connection with the Malegaon blast on September 29, 2008.

The witness told the court that he does not remember any content of the previous statement. (Representational/File)

Another witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case turned hostile, taking the count of witnesses who have not supported the prosecution to 27.

The latest witness, a 75-year-old person, was an administrator at a dharamshala in Ujjain in 2008. The anti-terrorist squad (ATS) had included his statement in its chargesheet, stating that the accused — BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur had stayed at the dharamshala for a day in 2008, and Dayanand Dhardwivedi for two months. The witness told the court that he does not remember any content of the previous statement.

