2008 Malegaon blast case: Witness turns hostile again

Another witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case turned hostile, taking the count of witnesses who have not supported the prosecution to 27.

The latest witness, a 75-year-old person, was an administrator at a dharamshala in Ujjain in 2008. The anti-terrorist squad (ATS) had included his statement in its chargesheet, stating that the accused — BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur had stayed at the dharamshala for a day in 2008, and Dayanand Dhardwivedi for two months. The witness told the court that he does not remember any content of the previous statement.

According to the ATS, a conspiracy meeting related to the blast was held in Ujjain in 2008. Seven accused have been facing trial in connection with the Malegaon blast on September 29, 2008.