2008 Malegaon blast case: Trial to begin on December 3

Over 10 years after the 2008 Malegaon blast, the trial against seven accused, including Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, Pragya Singh Thakur and others, will begin on December 3.

On Monday, the special court in Mumbai issued summons to 14 witnesses from the list, submitted by Special Public Prosecutor Avinash Rasal.

The first list of witnesses includes the doctors, in Malegaon, Nashik and Mumbai, who had treated the injured people and also conducted post-mortems on those who died.

A blast at a chowk in Malegaon on September 29, 2008, had led to the death of six persons and 101 were injured.

Rasal submitted that since some of the accused had not accepted the medical examination papers of the injured and the dead as evidence, the prosecution has called for medical experts to prove the relevant documents.

Earlier, on October 30, the court had framed charges against the seven accused — Purohit, Thakur, Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dhar Dwivedi, Major (retd) Ramesh Upadhyay and Sudhakar Chaturvedi, on charges, including murder, criminal conspiracy and under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Purohit has appealed against the order before the Bombay High Court, which did not grant a stay on the trial.