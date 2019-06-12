2008 Malegaon blast case: Photographer who took pictures of site deposes as prosecution witness

A PHOTOGRAPHER based out of Malegaon, who had clicked pictures of the site of the blast, deposed on Tuesday as a prosecution witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

The witness told the court that he had clicked photographs after the police had called him, and that he had taken prints of the pictures and handed them over to the authorities.

He identified the photo album that he had submitted. The defence lawyers cross-examined him over his presence at the spot and the submission of articles, including a CD, which did not have his handwriting on it.

The defence told the court that he had not taken any photographs but had only claimed otherwise, which the man denied.

Accused in the case, Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur sought exemption from appearance on Tuesday, stating that she was unwell. The court allowed her plea. According to the court’s order last month, all accused were expected to appear at least once a week.