2008 Malegaon blast case: Court rejects plea seeking cancellation of accused’s bail

Thursday, June 30, 2022
By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 1, 2022 1:33:12 am
A special court on Thursday rejected an application seeking cancellation of bail granted to an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case for alleged violation of bail conditions.

The intervener in the case, Nisar Ahmed Bilal – the father of a victim – filed a plea for cancellation of the bail stating that Dwivedi had traveled to Nepal to attend an event violating the court order.

Special Judge A K Lahoti rejected Bilal’s plea but directed the accused to not breach bail conditions in the future.

