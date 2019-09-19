2008 blasts: Bombay HC grants bail to ‘IM operative’ doctor in jail for 10 years

Observing that there are “reasonable grounds” to believe that the accused is not guilty of the offences he has been charged with, the Bombay High Court last month granted bail to suspected Indian Mujahideen (IM) operative Anwar Bagwan, incarcerated for over 10 years for allegedly sending emails to media houses before a series of blasts took place in Delhi, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad in 2008.

Bagwan, a doctor hailing from Pune, was arrested on January 5, 2009. Along with 22 others, he has been charged with criminal conspiracy and waging war against the government under the IPC as well as offences under the Arms Act, Explosives Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

Before the serial blasts in Ahmedabad on July 16, 2008, TV channels and newspapers had received emails, allegedly from IM, warning that a series of explosions will take place. The court said that as per Bagwan’s confessional statement, relied upon by the prosecution, he had moved to Hyderabad from Pune in January 2008 and had learnt about the emails from news channels.

“The applicant is in custody for 10-and-a-half years. It is also pertinent to note that Indian Mujahideen was declared/notified as terrorist organisation on June 4, 2010, much after the applicant was arrested. Prima facie it appears that the applicant is not concerned with the sending of email,” observed Justice Revati Mohite Dere.

On the submission by Bagwan’s lawyers Mubin Solkar and Tahera Qureshi that the prospect of the trial commencing in the near future is bleak, the court said that admittedly, not a single witness has been examined till date. While six accused have been granted bail so far, the trial in the case is yet to begin.

The prosecution had opposed Bagwan’s bail plea, stating that he had used his knowledge as a doctor to procure sedatives and anaesthetic medicines and shown his co-accused how to administer the same to make people unconscious. It had also alleged that at Bagwan’s flat in Pune, where he lived between 2005 and 2008, he had discussed jihad with the co-accused.

“The applicant is not alleged to have neither visited Pakistan nor is it the prosecution case that the alleged training given by the applicant of administering injections was used by any of the co-accused,” the court said. It also considered that Bagwan’s role is similar to that of the co-accused, who had been granted bail on grounds of merit and the years they spent in prison.

The court granted Bagwan bail on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh. He will, however, continue to remain in judicial custody in Gujarat as an undertrial in the Surat blast case, which is at the last stage of trial in a local court.