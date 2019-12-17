2007 murder of Shiv Sena corporator: Gangster Arun Gawli’s party functioned as organised criminal syndicate, says Bombay HC

The court also acquitted three men while five others were discharged. In 2012, Gawli and 10 other co-accused were awarded life term by the sessions court. The court also acquitted three men while five others were discharged. In 2012, Gawli and 10 other co-accused were awarded life term by the sessions court.

IN ITS judgment upholding a lower court’s decision to convict gangster Arun Gawli for the 2012 murder of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar, the Bombay High Court has described how his political party, the Akhil Bharatiya Sena (ABS), functioned as an “organised criminal syndicate” whose continued criminal activities resulted in the crime.

Jamsandekar was gunned down outside his home in Ghatkopar (West) in March 2007. It was only after the Mumbai Police Crime Branch took over the investigation that it established Gawli’s role in the crime. In the course of its investigation, the crime branch arrested 21 people and booked them under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The court found that Gawli received Rs 30 lakh as payment to carry out the hit on Jamsandekar by his rivals Sahebrao Bhintade, Sadashiv Surve and Ajit Rane, an ABS worker, whom he had defeated in the 2007 civic elections.

The High Court also placed credence on call data records (CDR) showing the presence of the convicts at Gawli’s home in Byculla’s Dagdi chawl while making the payment and that of the assassins in Ghatkopar at the time of the murder.

The court also acquitted three men while five others were discharged. In 2012, Gawli and 10 other co-accused were awarded life term by the sessions court.

In their judgment pronounced on December 9, a bench of Justice B P Dharmadhikari and Justice Swapna Joshi have, based on the submission of the prosecution, detailed Gawli’s extortion activities from his home in Dagdi chawl, placing reliance on diaries discovered at his associate’s house, also in the same chawl. The associate was a prosecution witness declared hostile in the course of the trial. “Entries about affairs of the ABS headed by Gawli are seen in these diaries… This material, therefore, proves beyond reasonable doubt the activities of ABS and Accused no 1 Arun Gawli,” states the judgement.

The judgement adds that the diaries include names of those who paid Gawli protection money. “Accounts of income and expenditure were written. Arun Gawli was residing with family on third floor of Gitai building and had his office on 2nd and 4th floors. The office of the ABS was on the ground floor and party affairs or monetary transactions were carried out in it. There were two rooms in the name of Arun Gawli and Sunil Ghate, which were joined together to form a bhajanachi kholi, room for singing prayers. Builders, cable operators and merchants were threatened to fix the quantum of monthly protection money in that room,” the judgement states.

The court also observed that during Janmashtami and Navratri festivals, the ABS would extort large sums of money from traders, which was used to support families of gang members killed by police. “Expenditure on festival, salaries of staff, watchmen, of the ABS branch presidents, purchase of new cars, funds spent on fuel, etc, was written in diaries by them. Arun Gawli used to inspect those diaries.”

Additionally, the court observed, in its 252-page judgement, office-bearers of the party at taluka and ward levels would collect information on traders and businesses in their areas and provide them to Gawli.

“Thus, there is systematic activity through which the crimes continue leading to organised crime of murder of Kamalakar Jamsandekar in 2007. This association or syndicate thus encourages and harbours its criminal members. The fact that Gawli is leader of organised crime syndicate and party to continued unlawful activity stands established,” adds the judgement.

The court also found that the prosecution had failed to establish that the hired shooters — Vijay Giri, Ashokkumar Jaiswar, Narendra alias Lalmani Giri and Anil Giri — were involved in continued unlawful activities.

