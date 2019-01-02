2006 Mumbai serial train blasts: Another convict appeals against trial court’s order

Another convict in the 2006 Mumbai serial train blasts case has filed an appeal against the life sentence given to him by the trial court in 2015.

Mohamed Majid Mohamed Shafi, a 40-year old Kolkata resident, filed the appeal through advocate I A Khan, stating that he was falsely implicated in the case by the Anti-Terrorism Squad and was convicted on the basis of fabricated evidences.

Last month, Sajid Ansari, another convict sentenced to life imprisonment, was the first one to appeal before the HC against the trial court’s sentence.

Twelve men were convicted by the special court under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime, including five sentenced to death. Shafi, who has already undergone more than 12 years of imprisonment, sought the final hearing at the earliest.

“The impugned judgment and order is unjust, without application of judicious mind, based on conjectures and presumptions rather than legally admissible evidence and therefore, liable to be quashed and set aside,” reads Shafi’s plea. He has claimed that documents presented during the trial had shown that Indian Mujahideen members were involved in the blasts.

The ATS had claimed that Shafi made arrangements and ensured infiltration of wanted accused and Pakistani nationals into India. “…I never crossed the border of Kolkata on the alleged dates… I was well within the vicinity of Kolkata,” Shafi claimed. ens