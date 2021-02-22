2003 Ghatkopar blast case: Warrants against 4 cops cancelled in of trial alleged custodial death

The men appeared before the court in the second half of the day and the warrants were cancelled at 4pm. (Representative Image)

A SESSIONS court issued a non-bailable warrant against four accused policemen facing trial in the alleged custodial death of Khwaja Yunus. The warrants were cancelled within a few hours after the men appeared before the court and filed a plea.

Assistant Inspector Sachin Vaze and three constables, Rajendra Tiwari, Sunil Desai and Rajaram Nikam are facing trial on charges, including murder, for the death of Yunus, who was arrested for a probe into the Ghatkopar blast in 2003. While the trial was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the court directed the accused to remain present before it since they had not appeared in court for the last few hearings since September, 2020.

The men appeared before the court in the second half of the day and the warrants were cancelled at 4pm. The court had, during a previous hearing, also directed police to inform it regarding the appointment of a prosecutor after the earlier one was removed by the state government in 2018.

A writ petition filed by Yunus’ mother seeking the reappointment of the prosecutor is pending before the Bombay High Court. Another plea against the reinstatement of the four policemen last year who were suspended pending inquiry is also awaiting hearing before the High Court.