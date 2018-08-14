2002 Ghatkopar blast case: Court sends accused to judicial custody

Bombay High Court (File) Bombay High Court (File)

Days after a special court discharged an accused in the Ghatkopar 2002 blast case based on the Mumbai police’s report citing lack of evidence against him, Yahya Shaikh, another accused, arrested last week, was sent to judicial custody. While the Mumbai police sought further five-day police custody of Shaikh, the court refused it. Shaikh, a 45-year-old Saudi Arabia-based software engineer, was arrested on August 8 by the Gujarat ATS and his custody was handed over to the Mumbai police. He was remanded to police custody till Monday and was produced before court for further custodial interrogation.

Chief public prosecutor, Jaisingh Desai, submitted that a laptop and a cell phone belonging to Shaikh was sent to the forensic science laboratory, seeking expert opinion on hidden data or any other incriminating evidence.

Tahira Shaikh, the defence advocate, told the court that her client had given his laptop, which was purchased recently, to the police. She further said that while the blast took place on December 2, 2002, the accused had left the country five months ago on July 15, 2002, as he had got a job in Saudi Arabia. She added that Shaikh visited India on four occasions and his passport was renewed twice. There was no attempt of arresting him, she told the court.

The defence lawyer also said that while the police claim they want to verify facts on the basis of a confession statement in the case, the accused who had given the confession himself has been acquitted by the case. She also said all accused arrested so far in the case were discharged or acquitted. She cited the recent case of Irfan Qureshi, who was arrested in May, but after spending three months in jail, the Mumbai police had said there was no evidence against him.

The court said the reason cited by the police that Shaikh’s laptop was being sent to the FSL, while seeking extension of his custody, did not require him to be in the custody of the police.

