2,000 police personnel to be on duty for Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing-in today

Police personnel gather at Shivaji Park. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar) Police personnel gather at Shivaji Park. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar)

Nearly 2,000 police personnel have been deployed by the Mumbai Police to safeguard the Shivaji Park ground, where Uddhav Thackeray will on Thursday take oath as the chief minister, and the surrounding areas in Dadar.

Chief ministers of other states, officer-bearers of different parties, MPs, MLAs and high-ranking officials expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Personnel from local and nearby police stations, bomb detection and disposal squad, local arms unit, riot control department and special units have been deployed at different junctures in and around the ground.

“As we are expecting a large number of people to gather at the ground, policemen in civil clothes will also be deployed among the crowd,” said a police officer, adding that CCTV camera footage would be scrutinised to monitor suspicious movement.

Meanwhile, the traffic police on Wednesday issued a circular, notifying the residents of Mumbai that Swatantra Veer Sawarkar Road, Keluskar Road, MB Raut Marg, Pandurang Naik Marg, Dadasaheb Rege Marg, Lt Dilip Gupte Marg, NC Kelkar Marg, Kirti College Lane, Kashinath Duru Road in Dadar, P Balu Marg in Prabhadevi, Adarsh Road on Worli Koliwada, RAK 4 Road, Five Garden in Matunga and Senapati Bapat Marg have been declared no-parking zones.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App