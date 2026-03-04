200 Volvo Buses in pipeline: MSRTC to launch Shivneri bus service on 8 new routes across state

On the green mobility front, MSRTC’s electric e-Shivneri buses are already operational and receiving satisfactory responses from commuters. (File Photo)

Maharashtra’s Shivneri bus service is set to extend its reach across the state. Transport Minister and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Chairman Pratap Sarnaik announced on Wednesday that Shivneri buses will soon operate on several new intercity routes, bringing premium travel to passengers beyond the Mumbai-Pune corridor.

“The Shivneri service was launched in 2002 and steadily built a ridership among commuters, with its comfortable seating and safety record. Despite ticket prices being slightly higher than other MSRTC services, Shivneri has remained profitable since its inception due to strong and steady passenger demand,” said Sarnaik.

200 new Volvo buses

To facilitate this statewide rollout, MSRTC has initiated a tender process to procure 200 new Volvo buses equipped with the latest features. Once inducted into the fleet, these buses will enable Shivneri services to launch on several new routes across Maharashtra.