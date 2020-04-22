200 migrants trying to return to home states stopped by cops, given accommodation, food

According to police, migrants from areas like Pisavli and Tata Power House in Kalyan started walking on Wednesday morning. According to police, migrants from areas like Pisavli and Tata Power House in Kalyan started walking on Wednesday morning.

Over 200 migrant daily wage workers from Kalyan, who started walking to get back to their native places in UP and Bihar, were stopped by local police near Durgadi chowk. The migrants were then taken to a nearby ground, where medical tests were done, following which they were accommodated at two community halls nearby. Police said arrangements were also made for food.

According to police, migrants from areas like Pisavli and Tata Power House in Kalyan started walking on Wednesday morning. “They were scared that the lockdown will be extended, and had run out of money. They wanted to be with their family members,” an officer from Bazarpeth police said.

Around the afternoon, when the migrants reached Durgadi chowk, they were stopped by police and taken to Subhash ground, where their temperature was taken. They were then housed in two community halls Mahajanwadi and Sanglewadi, where food was arranged for them.

“We have told them that they should not worry about getting food and wait till the lockdown is lifted,” an officer said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd