Mumbai: 20-year-old killed after clash between puja organisers

A 20-year-old man was killed after a clash between two Durga puja pandals. (Representational image) A 20-year-old man was killed after a clash between two Durga puja pandals. (Representational image)

A 20-year-old man was killed after a clash between two Durga puja pandals over who would immerse idols first at Dadar Chowpatty on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place at 1.30 am when Jagdish Kadam, who was part of a pandal from Mankhurd, arrived at the beach to immerse a Durga idol.

The police said the spot the pandal had chosen for immersion was blocked by members of another pandal.

“A few people belonging to the other pandal from Dharavi were waiting for their idol to arrive when the deceased demanded that they make way for them. An argument broke out between the two groups, and the members of the second pandal agreed to make way for the first one,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Dadar Division) Rajendra Chavan.

A few minutes later, the Mankhurd group left the water and rested on the beach while the pandal from Dharavi immersed its idol.

“Members from the Mankhurd pandal scattered after the immersion and a few people from the Dharavi group took Kadam to a side,” said Chavan.

He added that three members of the Dharavi pandal overpowered Kadam and stabbed him in the neck with a glass bottle.

The police said that bystanders on the beach managed to catch one of the assailants while the other two managed to flee.

Kadam was rushed to KEM Hospital where his condition was stable for a few hours before his health began to worsen and he passed away at 5 am, the police said.

By then, the police had arrested all three of Kadam’s alleged attackers — Avinash, Sameer and Stanley, all residents of Dharavi.

The police said that while one of the accused works with the BMC as a cleaner, the other two men are unemployed.

Kadam, who lived at Lallubhai Compound, was a school dropout who did odd jobs in the area, the police said.

