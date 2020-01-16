Mumbai: 20-year-old ‘friend’ held day after teen goes missing

Police had registered a molestation case in December last year following which the DIG had gone missing. (Representational Image) Police had registered a molestation case in December last year following which the DIG had gone missing. (Representational Image)

Navi Mumbai police arrested a 20-year-old man for accompanying a 17-year-old girl to Dehradun, a day after she went reportedly went missing. Police said the duo had gone to Uttar Pradesh and then Dehradun, from where they were found Wednesday. The man, reportedly a friend of the teenager, works in Dehradun.

On Tuesday, police had recovered a suicide note after the girl, who was allegedly molested by a DIG-rank officer at her birthday party last year, went missing. In the note, the girl had stated that the DIG had been putting too much pressure on her family to withdraw the case due to which she was going to commit suicide.

In her complaint to Navi Mumbai police, the girl had accused the DIG of touching her inappropriately at her birthday party at her residence last year. Police had registered a molestation case in December last year following which the DIG had gone missing. After the girl went missing, the DIG’s anticipatory bail was rejected by a sessions court.

