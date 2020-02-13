Mumbai: 20-year-old patient raped for nearly a year, psychologist arrested

Police added that the accused was booked for committing rape and has been sent in police custody.

A psychologist was arrested for allegedly raping a patient for nearly a year, between 2018 and 2019, police said Wednesday.

According to police, the 20-year-old complainant had approached the psychologist for treatment in Borivali in 2018. “According to the complainant, the accused forced her into a sexual relationship on the pretext of treatment and had also shot videos of the rape,” a senior inspector said.

After attending counselling sessions with the psychologist for more than a year, the complainant had last year approached another psychologist for treatment, the police official said. “She had not told her family the reason for going to another psychologist. It was only during the counselling sessions with new psychologist that the woman opened up about being raped and blackmailed by the earlier counsellor,” Shinde added. The new psychologist reportedly informed the woman’s family about the assault Monday, following which they lodged a complaint with the police.

