20-year-old man detained for ‘making death threats to Mumbai Mayor’

The Azad Maidan police on Wednesday detained a 20-year-old man from Jamnagar, Gujarat for allegedly making death threats against Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

According to police, Pednekar received a call on her mobile phone at 5.50 pm on December 21 in which a man threatened to kill her. “The phone was answered by her assistant. The speaker started making verbal insults on the phone, so the assistant put it on loudspeaker so that the Mayor and other people present in her office could hear,” said an officer.

Pednekar approached Azad Maidan police on December 22 and submitted a complaint application. “She was not in Mumbai for the next nine days and as soon as she came to the city on December 31, a team was sent to her office and a statement was recorded,” said an officer. A case of criminal intimidation was registered, police said.

On checking the call data records of the number through which the Mayor was contacted, the police learnt that it was registered to a person based in Jamnagar.

“A team was sent to Jamnagar on Monday. They have caught the culprit and are on their way to Mumbai. They should reach the police station by Thursday morning after which he shall be placed under arrest and produced in court,” said an officer.

The police said they are yet to interrogate the detainee.