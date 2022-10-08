20-year-old Govinda injured during Dahi Handi, succumbs

A 20-year-old man who suffered serious injuries to his neck after falling from a human pyramid during the Dahi Handi celebrations on August 19 as part of Krishna Janmasthami festival succumbed to his injuries around 50 days later at KEM hospital on Saturday. This is at least the second death of a Govinda this year.

“The man died due to injuries to his cervical spine,” said Dr. Sangeeta Ravat, dean of KEM hospital. The deceased Prathamesh Sawant was being raised by his aunt after his parents passed away.

Sawant used to work as newspaper vendor and delivery boy to earn a living. He was member of a Govinda pathak from Currey road and was on the second tier of a seven tier human pyramid erected in an attempt to break a Dahi Handi (curd pot) in Ghatkopar. “When the human pyramid collapsed, a person from the seventh tier fell on Sawant who was on the second tier. Sawant suffered neck injuries,” said Ravidatta Sawant of Pant Nagar police station.

Sawant, however, said that no FIR is made out as no one from his family has given them a complaint so far. When asked if adequate safety measures were followed by the organiser and the Govinda pathak, inspector Sawant said no complaint have been received and the decesed Sawant may have died of natural causes.

Earlier, 24-year-old Sandesh Dalvi had died due to head injuries after falling from the seventh tier of a human pyramid in Vile Parle (east). The organiser of the Dahi Handi was booked and arrested under section 304 A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC for failing to take safety measures. The organiser Riyaz Shaikh, 36, a local leader of NCP party in Vile Parle, failed to provide safety net or helmet which could have lessen the impact of Dalvi’s head injuries. Dalvi’s family received Rs 10 lakh cheque from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as compensation.