Mumbai: 20 months later, man arrested for stealing diamonds worth Rs 33.45L

A 39-year-old man has been arrested almost 20 months after he stole diamonds worth Rs 33.45 lakh. According to BKC police, accused Shamsul Ansari, who was employed with a diamond trader in BKC, fled with diamonds adding up to 114.82 carat on April 13, 2018. He then fled to his native place in Jharkhand, went into hiding in Bihar, applied for the pre-arrest bail and even found himself a job in Saudi Arabia, police said, adding that his bid to flee from the country was foiled as he was caught on Sunday when he came to Mumbai to fly to the West Asian country.

Ansari had started working for the diamond trader a few months before the incident. His work was to sort diamonds before handing them over to workers. On April 13, Ansari took a half-day leave from work after informing his superiors that he had some personal work, said police.

“Nobody realised that he was leaving the premises with diamonds worth Rs 33.45 lakh. In the evening, before closing the office, the manager of the shop realised that diamonds that were given to Ansari had been missing,” said an officer.

The manager after checking footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the shop, registered a case at BKC police station under Section 408 (criminal breach of trust by a servant/clerk) of IPC.

The police initially tried to trace him with the help of call data records, but Ansari had switched off his cell phone minutes after he stepped out of the shop.

“Ansari told his employers that he stays in Mahim. He had even submitted documents supporting his claims… A police team visited his Mahim address and found that the place was demolished 18 months ago. We even tried to get more details on him through his landlord and neighbours, but they did not know much about him,” said an investigator.

Earlier this year, a Sessions Court in Mumbai sent a notice to police, informing that Ansari had applied for pre-arrest bail and asked them to file a reply.

Police visited Rehman compound in Nallasopara and arrested him on Sunday. Police said he has been remanded to police custody and they are trying to recover the diamonds from him.

