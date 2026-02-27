20 Lakh Devotees Expected in Navi Mumbai for Hind Di Chadar Event

Navi Mumbai is set to witness one of its largest ever religious congregations this weekend, with an estimated 15 to 20 lakh devotees expected to attend the Hind Di Chadar commemoration in Kharghar on February 28 and March 1.

The event, marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, will be held at Owe Ground in Sector 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the gathering virtually, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other senior leaders are expected to attend.

Authorities have rolled out a multi agency plan to manage the scale of the congregation. The Konkan Divisional Commissioner’s office is coordinating preparations along with the Navi Mumbai and Panvel civic bodies, Raigad district administration and police.

Nearly 3,000 personnel will be deployed, backed by over 300 CCTV cameras and a central control room to monitor crowd movement. A one to two kilometre radius around the venue will be designated a restricted vehicular zone. Heavy traffic inflow is expected from Mumbai, Thane and Pune. Diversions have been planned on the Sion Panvel Highway, particularly to regulate heavy vehicles heading towards the Jawaharlal Nehru Port area. Around 30 to 38 parking grounds have been earmarked, and more than 150 special bus services will operate to ferry devotees. Civic authorities have installed nearly 1,000 temporary toilets and deployed over 500 sanitation workers. Drinking water facilities, lighting and power backup systems have been put in place. Accommodation for about 25,000 visitors is being arranged. Medical preparedness includes over 300 doctors and paramedical staff, multiple temporary health centres, 20 ambulances and a temporary ICU unit. Around 350 hospital beds, including 75 ICU beds, have been kept reserved in nearby hospitals. Story continues below this ad The Sikh community has set up a large langar pavilion to serve free meals, supported by thousands of volunteers. Guru Tegh Bahadur, revered as Hind Di Chadar or Shield of India, was executed in 1675 and is remembered for defending religious freedom. Entry Bans, Diversions and No Parking Zones Announced Across Kharghar from Feb 28 to March 1 Restrictions in force from February 28 to March 1; entry bans, diversions and no parking zones notified Story continues below this ad Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a traffic control notification in view of the 350th Martyrdom Anniversary programme of Hind Di Chadar Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji scheduled on February 28 and March 1 at Kharghar. A large number of devotees and dignitaries are expected to attend the event. To prevent congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow, entry restrictions, route diversions and no parking regulations will be enforced within the jurisdiction of the Kharghar Traffic Branch. The restrictions will remain in force from 00.01 hrs on February 28 to 24.00 hrs on March 1, or until traffic normalises after the event. Entry Prohibited 1. Gram Vikas Bhavan to Gurudwara Chowk to J Kumar Circle, both sides Story continues below this ad Alternative routes

Vehicles from Utsav Chowk must turn right at Gram Vikas Bhavan and proceed via Green Heritage Chowk.

Vehicles from Taloja Jail must turn left at Owegaon Chowk and proceed via Prashant Corner. 2. Owegaon Police Chowki to J Kumar Circle, both sides Alternative routes

Vehicles from Owegaon Chowk should proceed via Owegaon Police Chowki to Prashant Corner.

Vehicles from Green Heritage Chowk towards Owegaon Police Chowki must turn right at J Kumar Circle and proceed via B D Somani School to Prashant Corner.For travel to and from Owegaon, motorists may use

The old road cut towards Taloja Jail between Owegaon Police Chowki and Owegaon Chowk

The road in front of Imperian School

The arch road at Owegaon ChowkOwegaon Chowk to Gurudwara Chowk, both sides This restriction does not apply to vehicles travelling to or from Tata Hospital. Alternative route Story continues below this ad