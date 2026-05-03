2 workers fall to death from gantry crane at site for coastal road

Mumbai Coastal Road accident: Two workers died after falling from a gantry crane platform at a BMC casting yard in Bhayander, prompting a safety audit and work suspension. (Representative Image)

In the second mishap within a week at an infrastructure project site of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), two workers lost their lives after falling from an industrial gantry crane at a casting yard site for the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (Phase 2) in Mira Bhayander area.

A casting yard is an industrial facility where concrete segments like pillars, boulders and piers are constructed for an infrastructure project.

Saturday’s incident took place days after a police constable lost his life when a portion of a construction rig fell on him at a flyover construction site on Sion-Panvel highway in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs. Before that, on February 14, a slab of the parapet wall on the viaduct of a Metro line in Mulund fell atop a rickshaw and a car, killing one and injuring three. The latest incident in a series of such mishaps exposes a pattern of safety negligence at sites of government authorities such as the BMC and MMRDA.