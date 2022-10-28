2 women arrested at Mumbai airport for trying to smuggle 2.65-kg gold

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department on Wednesday arrested two women for allegedly trying to smuggle 2.65 kg of gold – valued at Rs 1.39 crore – at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai.

The officials said the two women – Suriya Fesal and Khadim Farida Umarfaruk – are cousins and were arrested after they arrived from Dubai via Indigo flight 6E-64.

“The two women crossed the green channel without declaring the gold they were carrying,” said an officer from AIU. As they were trying to evade custom duty, the women were intercepted and searched.

“It was found that the women had wrapped four pouches, containing 24 karat gold, in wax form around their legs… the pouches were concealed in an adhesive bandage-like material underneath their jeans” said the officer.

In all, 2.65 kg of gold was recovered, following which the two women were arrested.

During interrogation, the AIU came to know that the two were handed over the gold at Dubai airport by a man called Nazeem. “They were told that after landing in Mumbai, they would be contacted by a person, to whom they were supposed to hand over the gold,” an officer said.

The AIU said it is trying to identify the person in question. Both the women were produced in court, which remanded them to judicial custody.