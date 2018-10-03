2 women, 1 minor girl die as well slab collapses in Mumbai

Three died and 11 were injured in the accident. (Representational Image) Three died and 11 were injured in the accident. (Representational Image)

Two women and a minor girl died after falling into a well in Vile Parle area on Tuesday. As many as 11 people were also injured in the incident. The deceased have been identified as Jamurat Yadav (45), Renu Yadav (35) and Divya Yadav (3).

According to an official, the accident took place when the women were taking part in a prayer ceremony at the well, located near Ruia bungalow near Satelite hotel. Suddenly. a part of the well’s wall collapsed and they fell inside it.

Police officials said over 10 women were standing on top of the closed well and performing the ‘puja’. The top slab, which covered the well and on top of which they were standing, collapsed. The disaster management cell officials said seven women were rescued, of whom four were admitted to VN Desai hospital.

Mahek Manoj (11) suffered minor abrasions on both her legs. Another resident Chanda Gupta (38) received injuries in her right arm, both the legs of Geeta Gupta (36) were injured and Sumitra Gupta (47) escaped unhurt.

Later, the fire brigade also fished out injured Madhavi Pandey (49), who was earlier suspected by local residents to be dead, and rushed her to Cooper hospital.

Dr R Sukhadev, medical superintendent at Cooper hospital, said: “She has difficulty in breathing and suffers from chest pain.” Pandey required intensive care unit admission and is in critical condition.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App