2 top bank staffers don’t comply with court order, convicted

The Girgaon Court has convicted two persons — a manager and an assistant manager of Axis Bank — after they failed to defreeze bank accounts of a person booked in a cheating case.

The duo has been convicted under Section 345 (procedure in certain cases of contempt) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrCP), reads the order passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) JC Yadav. The magistrate on July 15 passed an order to defreeze the bank accounts of the accused — Ashish Gore, and later issued a show cause notice against the two managers for failing to do so. The duo, however, failed to adhere to both the orders and were convicted, with warrants issued against them.

“Shri Manish Pingale, branch manager, and Smt Mugdha Sawant, assistant branch manager, of Axis Bank, Sanpada Branch, Navi Mumbai, are hereby convicted under Section 345 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and sentenced to pay a fine of Rs.200 each, in default of payment of fine, to suffer simple imprisonment for seven days,” reads the order. The conviction warrant was issued accordingly, and the VP Road Police was directed to arrest them.

On asking, the official spokesperson of Axis Bank told The Indian Express, ”The matter is currently sub-judice. As a responsible institution, Axis Bank is fully complying with the authorities for a timely resolution.”

According to police, a case of criminal breach of trust, cheating and common intention under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Gore and eight others in 2020. Gore, who was the director of a private company in question, and the eight others were accused of misusing their position to siphon off money from the company’s account. A probe was launched following a complaint in the matter, and the investigating officer freezed three bank accounts at Axis and Kotak in the name of Gore.

Gore later filed an application in the Girgaon Court and urged the court to defreeze his bank accounts. He claimed in the application that he required the bank accounts as he used those for business purposes, and also alleged that the FIR was registered after a dispute between the complainant and his aides over business losses. On July 15, the court passed an order to defreeze his bank accounts and said, “The manager of the bank concerned shall deposit the amount lying in the accounts i.e. Axis Bank and Kotak Bank. Thereafter, the bank concerned shall allow the applicant to operate above the said accounts.”

However, Axis Bank on August 24, 2022, wrote a letter to the court seeking further clarification on the order. The court cited, “As the reference of the previous notice is not mentioned, the letter on defreezing the bank accounts should be sent directly from the police to the bank only.” It then observed, “This endorsement itself shows that the bank official concerned of Axis Bank has deliberately disobeyed the court order, and further is asking for a clarification.”

Advertisement

ACMM Yadav on September 28, 2022, issued a show cause notice against the bank officials. They, however, did not appear before the court and instead sent a dispatch clerk. “The letter was put up before me, in which the bank official concerned asked to give bank beneficiary account details to issue a banker cheque and also confirmed the amount to be handed over to the court. So the official concerned, without being present before the court in pursuance of show cause notice and without giving any explanation to the show cause notice, just asked the information about beneficiary account by sending a letter via Shri Satish Gaonkar, who told us that he was working on a contract from ‘7S Company’, as a office boy and dispatch clerk at Axis Bank,” the court observed, adding that their approach towards the court was “callousness and casual” and “it appeared that they had deliberate intention to disobey the order in the first place”.

“Because of their conduct, the order of depositing defreezed amounts is not complied. It has caused hindrance, interference and obstruction in the execution of the order,” ruled the court, subsequently passing a conviction order against the two bank employees.