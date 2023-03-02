2 staffers dupe edun platform upGrad, booked

A case of conspiracy, cheating and forgery was registered by the Worli police on Tuesday after upGrad, an online higher education platform, filed a complaint alleging that two of their senior employees have defrauded the company of Rs 12.76 crore by presenting false invoices for payment of salary to 102 teachers.

The police said the alleged incident took place between September 2021 and November 2022, when the two persons named in the FIR, Ojas Gupta and Keshav Agarwal – employed as associate director and manager of the academic associate department in the company – transferred the money to the bank accounts of their relatives and friends on the pretext of paying salaries to teachers for taking online lectures.

Varun Garg, president (learning experience) with upGrad, is the complainant in the case. In his statement to police, Garg said Gupta recruited new teachers, determined their payment, managed online sessions of teachers and prepared invoices for payments to them to be sent to the company’s finance team.

On September 30, 2022, the director of international sale in upGrad received an email from an anonymous person claiming that Agarwal and Gupta are defrauding the company by presenting fake bills. The police said the email was forwarded to relevant departments but as they could not find any irregularity, they wrote back to the anonymous person asking for more details.

Subsequently on October 14, the upGrad received a reply informing that Gupta and Agarwal would visit different places in India to collect money before Diwali. “Also, they have started a website called Gigs4Education whose functions are similar to upGrad,” the email stated.

The police said company then hired an auditing company, which in its report submitted on November 12, 2022, said that two employees, Harsh Gada and Arjun Vinod, would make a list of teachers who are to be paid for giving online lectures.

“At the time of preparing the list, Gupta and Agarwal, who held higher positions, would hand them a list of vendors/teachers and documents stating that the vendor/teachers had given online lectures. Gada and Vinod had no idea whether or not the vendor/instructor had actually given online lectures for their company but as Gupta and Agarwal were their superiors, they did not ask any questions,” Garg said in his statement to the police.

It was also learnt that Gigs4Education was owned by Agarwal’s sister-in-law while Gupta’s mother and two sisters were its employees.

The police said Gupta and Agarwal made their relatives, friends and their company Gigs4Education as the vendors of upGrad and released salaries from the firm.

The police said that when Gupta and Agarwal came to know that an auditing firm was conducting an inquiry, the two stopped reporting to work and subsequently resigned. However, their resignations have not been accepted by the company. The company reported the matter to the police, following which a case was registered.

Senior Inspector Anil Koli of Worli police station said, “The investigation of the case has been transferred to the Economic Offence Wing.” No one has been arrested in the case so far.