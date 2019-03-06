Mumbai: 2 Shiv Sena corporators, 5 aides held for damaging NCP leader’s car

SHIV SENA corporators M K Madhvi and his son Karan Madhvi were arrested on Tuesday along with five of their supporters for allegedly damaging the car of NCP leader Sandeep Naik.

The car was damaged after NCP and Shiv Sena workers had entered into a fight over the inauguration of a hall in Airoli last Friday. The Rabale police said that following the incident, FIRs were registered by both party leaders against each other.

“Madhvi and his son allegedly damaged the SUV belonging to Naik, using iron rods and scissors. Their aides helped them and pelted stones at the vehicle,” said a senior police officer. “The accused have been charged with unlawful assembly, assault and rioting. We have made the arrests on the basis of CCTV footage and statements of witnesses,” the officer added.

On Friday, while Navi Mumbai Mayor Jayawant Sutar was inaugurating a hall in Airoli, NCP and Sena workers had entered into a spat, which escalated into a fist fight. Several vehicles, including the mayor’s and Naik’s, were damaged. “The situation is calm now. We are monitoring the activities of the party members,” said an officer.