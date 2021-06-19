2 paras in CBI FIR against Deshmukh will hinder state probes against Rashmi Shukla, Param Bir: Maharashtra Govt to HC

The Maharashtra government on Friday told the Bombay High Court that two “unnumbered paragraphs” of the corruption FIR lodged by the CBI against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh in April were inserted by the central agency to interfere in the probes initiated by the state against former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh and IPS officer Rashmi Shukla.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice N J Jamadar was hearing Maharashtra government’s petition seeking directions that the two “unnumbered paragraphs” be set aside from the April 21 FIR registered against Deshmukh and other unknown persons.

While one of the paragraphs pertained to allegations of Deshmukh being aware of the reinstatement of arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze – arrested in the Ambani terror scare case and the murder of Mansukh Hiran – the other stated that Deshmukh and others exercised “undue influence” over the transfer and postings of officers.

While the state is probing Singh in connection to him reinstating was, Shukla is being investigated in alleged the illegal phone tapping case.

While the state completed its submissions on Friday, the HC will hear CBI’s response on Monday.

The state in its petition had said that the mention of these two paragraphs in the FIR shows “it was intended to give material to Opposition parties to destabilise Maharashtra government”.

On Friday, senior advocate Rafiq Dada, appearing for the state, reiterated that it does not want to interfere in the CBI probe against Deshmukh and others beyond these two allegations. He added that the insertion of the two paragraphs without the state’s consent under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act was a “blatant attempt” by CBI to indulge in “backdoor” interference to “create hindrance” in the probes initiated by the state government.

“The CBI is trying to interfere in the investigations ordered by the state. In the federal structure, state’s rights are also protected. We are not a state without police and our police force has an excellent record. We are just challenging CBI’s encroachment in our probes…,” said Dada.

He added that despite extending cooperation to CBI, it has continued to unnecessarily “persecute” the state government. “The CBI action is an act of serious malice and malafide. Is it the CBI’s job to get into Shukla’s report? Moreover, Param Bir Singh was giving postings to Waze while he was the Mumbai CP. How can the CBI interfere in an inquiry initiated by the state agency?” Dada asked.

Meanwhile, the CBI reiterated that till June 22, it will not act on letters it had sent to the state seeking documents regarding Rashmi Shukla, then state intelligence department commissioner, alleging political interference and corruption in postings and transfers of officers.