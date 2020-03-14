2 new cases of coronavirus in Nagpur, one each in Mumbai, Pune & Ahmednagar

Health officials said that of the 19 people, 10 are from Pune, four from Mumbai, three from Nagpur and one each from Thane and Ahmedabad. (File) Health officials said that of the 19 people, 10 are from Pune, four from Mumbai, three from Nagpur and one each from Thane and Ahmedabad. (File)

TWO PERSONS in Nagpur and one each in Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmednagar tested positive to COVID-19 on Friday, taking the number of cases in the state to 19.

The two new patients in Nagpur are acquaintances of the first person who had tested positive to the virus on Wednesday. They were among 13 of acquaintances of the man who had arrived from the United States on March 6. “The rest have been discharged. Currently, no one else is under treatment in our hospitals,” Divisional Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar said. “The three positive patients are stable and are being treated as per the protocol,” he added. The two new cases are said to be of man’s wife and a person who had traveled with him in the flight back to Nagpur.

In Mumbai, the wife of a 64-year-old resident, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday after traveling to Dubai, tested positive on Friday night. She was one of the seven close contacts among relatives and friends who had been isolated at Kasturba Hospital.

A 43-year-old Ahmednagar resident also tested positive to the virus. He belonged to the same tourist group that had gone to Dubai and returned on March 1 with the Pune couple who had became the first to be tested positive to the virus in the state.

A 21-year-old youth, who returned to Pune from the US on March 10, tested positive to COVID-19 on Friday, taking the number of cases in the city to 10. The 21-year-old, who had landed in Mumbai while returning from US and come to Pune on March 10, had immediately gone to Naidu Hospital to check if he had the disease.

Health officials said that of the 19 people, 10 are from Pune, four from Mumbai, three from Nagpur and one each from Thane and Ahmedabad. An official of the state Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme told The Indian Express that the contacts of these patients were being “aggressively traced”.

The ninth case in Pune, which was confirmed on Thursday, was that of a 33-year-old man who had returned from US to Delhi, and then came to Pune on March 1. He had gone to Naidu Hospital to get checked after a gap of 10 days, and was found to be positive for the virus on Thursday.

“This person also travelled outside the city during this period and we are tracing all his contacts,” Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said.

