2 men saved from ending their lives at Bandra-Worli sea link

Mumbai Police on Sunday saved two men from allegedly committing suicide at Bandra Worli sea link.

A 20-year-old man, who was about to jump from the sea link, was stopped, while another 27-year-old man, who had already jumped into the sea, was saved with the help of fire brigade officials and local fishermen.

According to police, the Mumbai Police control room received a call at around 5.02 pm on Sunday informing that a man has jumped into the sea from the Bandra Worli sea link. Eight minutes later, the police received another call, in which the caller informed that another man was standing on the fence of the Bandra Worli sea link and was about to jump into the sea.

An officer from Worli police station said, “As soon as we received the information, we sent a team to the spot following which our staffers spoke with the man who was standing on the boundary. They managed to convince him from committing suicide.”

During inquiry, he identified himself as Pranav Pawar. He is a resident of Thane. In his statement to police, he said he had recently graduated but as he was struggling to get a job his parents would often criticise him, due to which he decided to take the extreme step. His parents were informed and Pawar was handed over to them.

In another case, the police said the man had jumped from pole number 70 of the sea link. “After saving Pawar, we went ahead and tried locating another man who had jumped into the sea. Minutes later, they spotted his hand following which we informed fire brigade officials who rushed to the spot,” an officer said.

Fire brigade officials saved him with the help of a rope. “We asked him to hold the rope and wait for a while, after which local fishermen were asked to bring him to the shore in their boat,” an officer said.

The 27-year-old was identified as Gudla Raviteja Ramesh, who is a resident of Andhra Pradesh. He had come to Mumbai a day ago. He wanted to end his life as he had incurred losses of Rs 70 lakh. “Gudla had invested the money in a company and as the company went into losses, they refused to return his investment,” the officer said.

