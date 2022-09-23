scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

2 men blackmail teen,1 arrested

The accused, both friends and 23 years of age, were booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The teenager told the police that she first met one of the two accused in February 2020.

Recently, she received a video call from the second accused, who stripped while on call and pressured her to strip and share her intimate photos, police said.

One man has been arrested and another booked for allegedly stalking, sexually harassing and molesting a 19-year-old girl since February 2020 when she was a minor and threatening to share her intimate photos on social media.

The accused, both friends and 23 years of age, were booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The teenager told the police that she first met one of the two accused in February 2020. “One of them befriended her and they  started chatting on social media. The accused is said to have emotionally blackmailed her into sending her intimate photograph. He used the photo to blackmail her to send more photos and even molested her,” said an officer.

“He threatened to send the photos to her parents and also circulate them on social media if she did not give in to his demands,” the officer added. Recently, she received a video call from the second accused, who stripped while on call and pressured her to strip and share her intimate photos, police said.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 12:56:42 am
