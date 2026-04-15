At concert in Goregaon, 2 MBA students die after drug overdose, classmates held for alleged distribution

A night of music and celebration ended in tragedy for a prestigious South Mumbai business college after two students died of alleged drug overdose and two of their classmates were arrested for allegedly distributing drugs.

According to police, the two deceased — one from Lucknow and another from Delhi — were studying at a prestigious business school and staying in a South Mumbai hostel, died after they allegedly overdosed on drugs at a rave-style concert in Goregaon East on April 11. Their classmate survived and is recuperating in a Mumbai hospital.

Police said the three were part of a group of 15 students who attended a techno music concert held at an exhibition ground. The event drew a crowd of nearly 3,000 to 4,000 people, many of whom were college students.

Investigations revealed that synthetic party drug “ecstasy” was supplied through a chain that began with a suspected peddler, Anand Patel from Kalyan. During interrogation, police said Patel had supplied the drug to a student a day before the event who passed it on to others.

Two students are now among the arrested and have been accused of distributing the drug within their friends’ circle. Police also said Patel had supplied drugs to students in the past as well, indicating an ongoing link.

Investigators found that some students had taken the drug even before entering the venue, including inside a taxi, and later took another dose during the concert. By late evening, three students began experiencing breathing difficulties and collapsed.

They were rushed to hospital where authorities alerted the police. A team reached the spot and found two students unconscious while the other one was stable. Based on the stable student’s statement, which confirmed the consumption of “ecstasy”, a case was registered.

Two students were later declared dead during treatment.

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Vanrai Police arrested six people, including two students, event organiser Akash Samal, NESCO employees Samir Jain alias Sani and Kurup Balkrishna, and the alleged drug supplier Anand Patel. All accused were produced before a court and remanded in police custody till April 16.

Police said some of the students had earlier attended events in areas like Bandra-Kurla Complex where drugs were allegedly consumed.

The viscera of the deceased has been sent to the forensic laboratory in Kalina for chemical analysis. Officials said the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the forensic reports are received.

A case was registered under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have recorded statements of around 15 people and are continuing further investigation.

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The deaths have set off criticism from the Opposition parties, with Congress claiming the illegal drug trade was flourishing under government patronage.

“At a live music concert held at NESCO complex in Goregaon, alcohol and drugs were being consumed openly. Police and government machinery remained inactive until two people lost their lives due to drug use; now, a mere show of action has begun. But how did the police fail to detect a drug party involving 4,000–5,000 youngsters in one part of Mumbai,” said Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal.

NCP (SP) too slammed the government, questioning its silence and failure to curb drug trafficking instances. “The state government should immediately set up an SIT to probe the drug racket in Maharashtra. Failing to do so would lead to our party taking to the streets to demand justice,” said Amol Matele, spokesperson, NCP (SP).

The administration of Mumbai University, which the college is affiliated to, issued a statement saying, “News of the sudden demise of two students is tragic and unfortunate. The university prioritises students’ ethics, health and safety. In efforts to prevent such instances do not occur in future, special emphasis will be placed on awareness campaigns, counselling initiatives, and preventive measures. May God grant peace to the souls of the departed students and give their families the strength to cope with this grief.”