2-km radius rule in Mumbai: Day after crackdown, fewer vehicles on road; 1,700 seized

Traffic on Vashi bridge Tuesday. (Photo: Amit Chakravarty) Traffic on Vashi bridge Tuesday. (Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

A day after 16,291 vehicles were seized across the city for violation of lockdown orders, police said the crackdown seemed to have had the desired effect as fewer vehicles plied on the city roads Tuesday.

Since Sunday, the Mumbai police had ramped up bandobast across the city after Mumbaikars were asked not to travel beyond a 2-km radius from their homes in their vehicles unless it was for some essential work.

On Tuesday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Madhukar Pandey said, “The traffic on Mumbai roads was comparatively less as compared to the last two days. We seized around 1,700 vehicles today, of which around 60 per cent were two-wheelers.” While the bandobast was not as stringent as compared to the last two days, Pandey added, there was an obvious reduction in road traffic. Pandey said the department would increase or reduce the checks across the city depending on the traffic flow. On Monday, 137 nakabandi points had been set up across the city.

A senior officer said, “After lockdown restrictions were eased, a lot of people were seen taking joyrides across the city. Hence, a decision was taken to implement the 2-km restriction and execute it in a stringent manner to deter people from taking to the roads.”

The enhanced checks had triggered traffic snarls in several parts of the city, especially at entry points at Dahisar check naka and Mulund, on Sunday and Monday.

