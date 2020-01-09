2 Iranians held for ‘stealing’ currency notes in Andheri

The accused, Azad Simiya (54) and Ejaz Hamdani (48), both residents of Tehran, were arrested on Sunday. (Representational Image) The accused, Azad Simiya (54) and Ejaz Hamdani (48), both residents of Tehran, were arrested on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Two Iranian nationals were arrested for allegedly using slight-of-hand to steal currency notes from local residents in Andheri East.

The accused, Azad Simiya (54) and Ejaz Hamdani (48), both residents of Tehran, were arrested on Sunday.

Police said the two would introduce themselves as foreigners to residents in J B Nagar, Andheri East, and ask what Indian currency notes looked like. They added that the men would fool unsuspecting local residents using two methods. “One way was to cheat people with the promise of selling them American currency notes, and the other was to pose as tourists eager to see Indian Rupees,” said Vijay Begle, senior inspector, Andheri police station.

When the locals would open their wallets, the foreigners would take a few notes without the victims noticing, police said. The crime came to light after a local resident found Rs 10,000 missing after the men left.

“The men had arrived in India on a tourist visa and claimed they would target people in well off localities. They have also claimed that before coming to India, they travelled to Nepal, Russia and Turkmenistan, and cheated locals there in a similar manner,” Begle said.

