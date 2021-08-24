2 held in Mumbai for sending compromising videos of woman to her fiancé

DB Marg Police arrested a 24-year-old man and his friend Sunday for allegedly sending compromising videos of his ex-girlfriend to her fiancé. Police said the accused, who had been in a relationship with the 22-year-old woman, sent videos of their private moments from his friend’s phone after he came to know that she was getting married to another man.

The woman has also alleged that the accused took Rs 80,000 from her bank account.

The accused and the woman met in Bandra when they were working as house helps. Later the man found another job in Malabar Hill, while the woman started working in Marine Lines.

In her statement to the police, the woman said that the accused claimed that he loved her and took her to a hostel in Grant Road where he raped her several times. He also repeatedly refused to marry her.

Earlier this year, her family members in Uttar Pradesh finalised her wedding. “When the accused came to know that she was engaged, he managed to get her fiancé’s number and sent their private videos to him, after which the wedding was called off,” said an officer.

The woman then lodged a complaint with the police, who laid a trap and arrested them from south Mumbai.

“While they were in a relationship, the accused had helped her to open a bank account due to which he was aware of its details. Later, he logged into her account and transferred Rs 80,000,” said an investigator.