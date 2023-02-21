scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
2 held from Noida, Lucknow for duping job aspirants, running fraudulent firm

Mumbai police have arrested two software engineers from Noida and Lucknow for allegedly cheating people under the pretext of facilitating jobs abroad.

According to police officials, when Anil Pandharinath Shirasagar who lost his job during the pandemic uploaded his resume on a portal, he got calls from a person who offered to help him get a job at Petrofac International in Dubai and took Rs 1.78 lakh from him under various pretences. An officer said, “Later, as the man kept demanding money, Shirasagar got suspicious and asked them to return his money, whereupon they refused and switched off their phones. Shirasagar then lodged a complaint.”

After a case was registered at Matunga police station, the bank account details of the accused were scrutinised and the suspect was identified as Vikas Kumar (24). A team dispatched to Noida took him into custody, and his accomplice Rishabh Dube was caught from Lucknow.

“By registering a fraudulent company, they sought details from recruitment sites, contacted job seekers and duped them,” said an officer. “So far we have come across 15 complainants duped by them and are trying to ascertain how many they cheated.

Police said the two began duping people in May and have earned more than Rs 2 crore so far.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 00:34 IST
