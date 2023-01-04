scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

2 held for murder of labour contractor in Bhiwandi

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil said that based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap at Indira Nagar Naka in the city around 9 am and nabbed the accused, who are from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh

The victim had earlier escaped a similar attempted killing in September 2022, and police had arrested four accused in connection with the shooting. (File)

Thane Police on Tuesday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a labour contractor who was gunned down in Bhiwandi last month. The deceased, Ganesh Kokate (33), who also has a few FIRs registered against him, was shot dead by some persons when he was travelling in his car near Kashedi Ghat on December 8.

An offence under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act was registered at Narpoli police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil said that based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap at Indira Nagar Naka in the city around 9 am and nabbed the accused, who are from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Investigation revealed that one of the arrested accused is involved in three other serious offences registered at Srinagar police station, he said. Patil said, “The investigation is ongoing and it appears that the duo fired at the accused due to a personal rivalry.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled

The victim had earlier escaped a similar attempted killing in September 2022, and police had arrested four accused in connection with the shooting.

More from Mumbai

DCP Patil, however, said that the accused in the two incidents are not linked to each other. “One accused in the earlier case is still on the run and we are on the lookout for him as well,” the officer added.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 07:52 IST
Next Story

Libas Designs chairman claims duped of Rs 2.8 crore, case lodged

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close