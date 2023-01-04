2 held for murder of labour contractor in Bhiwandi

Thane Police on Tuesday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a labour contractor who was gunned down in Bhiwandi last month. The deceased, Ganesh Kokate (33), who also has a few FIRs registered against him, was shot dead by some persons when he was travelling in his car near Kashedi Ghat on December 8.

An offence under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act was registered at Narpoli police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil said that based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap at Indira Nagar Naka in the city around 9 am and nabbed the accused, who are from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Investigation revealed that one of the arrested accused is involved in three other serious offences registered at Srinagar police station, he said. Patil said, “The investigation is ongoing and it appears that the duo fired at the accused due to a personal rivalry.”

The victim had earlier escaped a similar attempted killing in September 2022, and police had arrested four accused in connection with the shooting.

DCP Patil, however, said that the accused in the two incidents are not linked to each other. “One accused in the earlier case is still on the run and we are on the lookout for him as well,” the officer added.