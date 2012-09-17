2 held for kicking traffic cop

Pune police arrested two engineering students for allegedly kicking a traffic policeman at Shivajinagar here on Friday. The traffic cop,Ganpat Sakharam Walkoli has lodged a complaint with Shivajinagar police that the duo,Lokesh Naresh Sharma,and Vinay Rajendra Agarwal,were on a two-wheeler and were allegedly creating a nuisance when he tried to stop them. Lokesh allegedly abused him and kicked him on the chest. The two tried to escape but bystanders nabbed them.

