2 held for duping man of Rs 19.5 lakh while offering loan of Rs 1 crore

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch (unit XI) on Tuesday arrested two men, who would pretend to be associated with the royalty in Rajasthan and offer to provide loans to those who were rejected by banks.

In order to complete the story, the accused would book rooms in seven-star hotels, be accompanied by bouncers, travel in Mercedes and not allow victims to carry phones in their rooms. Eventually, they would take money on the pretext of loan processing fee and give a cheque that would be rejected due to insufficient funds, said police.

A crime branch officer said that they had information that a gang had looted several persons promising them loans worth crores. On Tuesday, an FIR was registered after a complainant approached them stating that he had lost Rs 19.5 lakh to the gang.

Following this, a team led by Assistant Inspector Bharat Ghone arrested Shyam Talerja (38) and Hitesh Pruslani (36) from Ulhasnagar on Wednesday.

The officer said that agents would scout for people in need of loans. They would inform Talreja who posed as “coordinator” to the “king”. According to the victims, home visits would be made to see if a loan could be provided to them.

“Pruslani would make the home visit… after which the victim would be told he would have to meet the king. The victim would meet the king in a seven-star hotel, where the person would be asked to pay a certain amount as the loan processing fee. In this case, for a loan of Rs 1 crore, the complainant paid Rs 19.5 lakh. He was given a cheque of Rs 1 crore, which was rejected due to insufficient funds,” the officer added.

The police said when a team went to to Delhi to arrest the person who posed as the “king”, the man managed to flee.

Advertisement

The officer said that the accused have been conning people in this manner for the past few years. “We are trying to find out the identity of the other complainants. Talreja and the person who pretended to be king also had an FIR lodged against them in Raigad,” Ghone said. The accused have been remanded in police custody till September 28.