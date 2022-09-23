2 govt projects among 8 for which state stayed MIDC land allotment

Two government projects are among the eight projects in connection to which the state has stayed land allotment by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

The state government on Monday had vacated a stay on 183 of the 191 industrial projects, for which land was allotted by MIDC after June 1. The decision came in the wake of the Eknath Shinde government being criticised for not being industry-friendly after Vedanta-Foxconn shifted its semiconductor plant to Gujarat.

While the chief minister’s office (CMO) continues to scrutinise the land allotment procedure and identify irregularities, it has emerged that land allotment for two government projects is also under scanner.

The Indian Express is in possession of a list of all the 191 projects that were probed by the state. As per the list of projects, 38,000 sq m of land allotment is still being investigated, which included private and public projects.

Among the eight projects where stay is yet to be lifted, seven are in the Ambernath MIDC area, which falls in Shinde’s home district of Thane. These include two projects from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited with total land approved being 20,547 sq m. Sources in the industries department said that while these two are government projects, the state is studying the procedure of giving land to other private projects.

“As of now, we have not found any irregularities. But all these projects from Ambernath MIDC will get clearance at the same time,” said the official.

On August 3, the CMO had directed that land allotment be stayed for various projects after June 1. A government resolution to this effect was issued on August 8. It directed that all such proposals cleared by MIDC should be presented to the industries department for review.

Both Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had then said this was to ensure that no decision is taken in haste while making land allotments for projects.