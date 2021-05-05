scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 04, 2021
2 get bail as judge cites Bombay HC order in Rhea case

A special court granted bail to two people, including a 21-year-old student, in an alleged drugs case observing that they cannot be called “financers in illegal trafficking”.

Written by Sadaf Modak | Mumbai |
May 5, 2021 2:20:03 am
The court relied on the Bombay High Court’s judgment passed last year while granting bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty in a case lodged against her following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A special court granted bail to two people, including a 21-year-old student, in an alleged drugs case observing that they cannot be called "financers in illegal trafficking". The court relied on the Bombay High Court's judgment passed last year while granting bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty in a case lodged against her following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The HC had said that simply providing money for a transaction would not be termed as financing drug trafficking.

“The term ‘financing’ would mean to provide funds for a particular operation or for sustaining it. It is also the financial support, which directly or indirectly cause the existence of trafficking. In the instant case, there is no independent material in the form of bank transaction, Call Data Record etc to bind the applicant with the term ‘Financer in illegal trafficking’,” the court said. Siddharth Amin (21) and Ganesh Shere (28) were arrested last month by NCB.

