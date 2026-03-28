2 fresh FIRs against Nashik ‘godman’ Kharat for cheating, sexual assault; total cases rise to 10

A 39-year-old cloth trader from Ahilyanagar district alleged that Ashok Kharat duped him of Rs 2.62 lakh and gold ornaments under the pretext of providing ‘divine-powered’ gemstones to improve his business.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
2 min readNashikUpdated: Mar 28, 2026 03:15 PM IST
Nashik 'godman' now also under scanner for possible human sacrifice; police cite weapon, animal use, occult practices in courtAshok Kharat was recently arrested on charges of rape. (File Photo)
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Two fresh FIRs were registered on Friday against Nashik-based self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, one for cheating and another for sexual assault, taking the total number of cases against him to 10.

The police said that of the total 10 cases, eight allege sexual exploitation of women under the pretext of solving their problems using “divine powers”, and two cases involve cheating and extortion of businessmen.

In the new cheating case registered at the Sarkar Wada police station in Nashik, a 39-year-old cloth trader from Ahilyanagar district alleged that Kharat duped him of Rs 2.62 lakh and gold ornaments under the pretext of providing “divine-powered” gemstones to improve his business.

According to the complaint, the trader approached Kharat in 2022 after being introduced by a relative. Kharat allegedly claimed to possess divine powers and offered to energise gemstones such as pushkaraj and diamonds through rituals, assuring business growth. The complainant said he handed over three gold rings and paid Rs 1 lakh in advance, followed by Rs 1.62 lakh in cash. However, after recent reports about cases against Kharat surfaced, he had the stones examined and found them to be of negligible value, with the rings made of low-grade metal.

In a separate FIR, a woman has accused Kharat of sexually assaulting her multiple times between August and December 2024.

According to the complaint, the woman had first come in contact with Kharat in 2022 along with her husband, seeking guidance for personal and family issues. She alleged that during one visit to his office, Kharat asked her husband to step outside and assaulted her under the pretext of a ritual. The complainant further alleged that he threatened to harm her children and “destroy her life” if she disclosed the incidents, which prevented her from approaching the police earlier.

The police said the woman approached them after learning that multiple cases had been registered against Kharat.

Officers said both cases are under investigation.

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Meanwhile, Kharat’s police custody is set to end on Sunday, and he will be produced before a Nashik court for further extension of his custody.

Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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