2 fresh FIRs against Nashik ‘godman’ Kharat for cheating, sexual assault; total cases rise to 10

Two fresh FIRs were registered on Friday against Nashik-based self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, one for cheating and another for sexual assault, taking the total number of cases against him to 10.

The police said that of the total 10 cases, eight allege sexual exploitation of women under the pretext of solving their problems using “divine powers”, and two cases involve cheating and extortion of businessmen.

In the new cheating case registered at the Sarkar Wada police station in Nashik, a 39-year-old cloth trader from Ahilyanagar district alleged that Kharat duped him of Rs 2.62 lakh and gold ornaments under the pretext of providing “divine-powered” gemstones to improve his business.