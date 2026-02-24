2 former BMC officials booked for issuing birth certificates without verification

The former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials are accused of registering ‘suspicious’ home birth cases in the M East Ward, where Bangladeshi nationals have allegedly been residing illegally.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 02:28 PM IST
Brihanmumbai Municipal CorporationAn assistant health officer of the BMC got the FIR registered on February 17. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Mumbai Police last week registered an FIR against two former officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s health department who allegedly approved birth certificates without checking the necessary documentation. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

An official from Deonar police station, where the FIR was registered, identified the accused as Dr Sanjay Funde and his successor, Dr Pradeep Kashale. They allegedly registered “suspicious” home birth cases in the M East Ward without proper verification and documentation.

There have been allegations that the M East Ward, which comprises low-income neighbourhoods like Deonar and Govandi, has Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally.

Soon after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya made allegations last year, the BMC conducted an inquiry and suspended some officials for issuing illegal birth certificates.

On February 17, the police registered an FIR against Dr Funde and Dr Kashale, who were earlier suspended, based on a complaint filed by Dr Mangesh Kumbhare, an assistant health officer with the BMC.

As per the FIR, nine birth entries from Sajida Nursing Home were recorded without verifying the necessary documents. It stated that Dr Kashale approved three “suspicious” home birth registrations without checking the necessary documentation.

Ironically, Dr Kashale was the complainant in an FIR registered by the Deonar police last December concerning 106 fake birth certificates.

Story continues below this ad

The two officials have been charged with negligence in the discharge of official duties, misuse of position, and procedural violations.

Last year, two FIRs were registered in the Mulund and Deonar police stations in connection with irregularities in approving birth certificates.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The two accused, Suraj Gupta (22) and Amrit Vishwakarma (21), are in police custody. Express
Nagaland doctor at AIIMS Gorakhpur molested, stalked for 1.5 km; Meghalaya CM says ‘deeply shameful’
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI, compares air crisis to pandemic-era fears: ‘The air itself could kill us’
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Live Blog
Advertisement