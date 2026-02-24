2 former BMC officials booked for issuing birth certificates without verification

An assistant health officer of the BMC got the FIR registered on February 17. (File photo)

The Mumbai Police last week registered an FIR against two former officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s health department who allegedly approved birth certificates without checking the necessary documentation. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

An official from Deonar police station, where the FIR was registered, identified the accused as Dr Sanjay Funde and his successor, Dr Pradeep Kashale. They allegedly registered “suspicious” home birth cases in the M East Ward without proper verification and documentation.

There have been allegations that the M East Ward, which comprises low-income neighbourhoods like Deonar and Govandi, has Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally.