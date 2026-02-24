2 former BMC officials booked for issuing birth certificates without verification

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Mumbai Police last week registered an FIR against two former officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s health department who allegedly approved birth certificates without checking the necessary documentation. No arrests have been made in the case yet.
An official from Deonar police station, where the FIR was registered, identified the accused as Dr Sanjay Funde and his successor, Dr Pradeep Kashale. They allegedly registered “suspicious” home birth cases in the M East Ward without proper verification and documentation.
There have been allegations that the M East Ward, which comprises low-income neighbourhoods like Deonar and Govandi, has Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally.
Soon after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya made allegations last year, the BMC conducted an inquiry and suspended some officials for issuing illegal birth certificates.
On February 17, the police registered an FIR against Dr Funde and Dr Kashale, who were earlier suspended, based on a complaint filed by Dr Mangesh Kumbhare, an assistant health officer with the BMC.
As per the FIR, nine birth entries from Sajida Nursing Home were recorded without verifying the necessary documents. It stated that Dr Kashale approved three “suspicious” home birth registrations without checking the necessary documentation.
Ironically, Dr Kashale was the complainant in an FIR registered by the Deonar police last December concerning 106 fake birth certificates.
The two officials have been charged with negligence in the discharge of official duties, misuse of position, and procedural violations.
Last year, two FIRs were registered in the Mulund and Deonar police stations in connection with irregularities in approving birth certificates.
