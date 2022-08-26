scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

2 foreigners arrested with drugs worth Rs 2.8 crore

The police alleged that one of the accused, Michael Chukwuma (34), also has a murder case registered against him. Chukwuma and the other accused, Ozolwesiri Okechukwu (46), were residing in Navi Mumbai.

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police arrested two persons of African descent on Wednesday while seizing high quality mephedrone worth Rs 2.8 crore from them.

An officer said that Bandra ANC officers spotted the two accused at Mankhurd. Suspecting that they were carrying narcotics, they were searched and the officers team found over 1 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 2.8 crore in the international market on them.

The two were arrested and produced before a local court on Wednesday, which remanded them in police custody till August 30. The police said that prime facie it shows the accused are part of a larger gang that supplied narcotics to other peddlers in Mumbai and beyond.

