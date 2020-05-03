2 engineers, peon at Nair hospital test positive

A senior official from the Nair Hospital said the office has also been disinfected as per the protocol. (Representational Photo) A senior official from the Nair Hospital said the office has also been disinfected as per the protocol. (Representational Photo)

Two engineers and a peon posted at the mechanical and electrical department of the civic-run BYL Nair Hospital — a COVID-19 treatment facility — tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said Saturday.

A 33-year-old junior engineer tested positive for the virus Thursday, while a 45-year-old assistant engineer and a peon were found positive Friday, a BMC official said. The three men have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, officials added.

The civic body has also tested all other engineers deputed at the mechanical and electrical department of the hospital and checked the high-risk contacts for coronavirus symptoms.

A senior official from the Nair Hospital said the office has also been disinfected as per the protocol. “We are yet to find out from where they have contracted the virus,” the official added.

Meanwhile, members of Municipal Engineers’ Union have expressed apprehension of contracting the virus. “There is a total of six engineers working at Nair hospital, who look the after the maintenance of electrical systems there. After two engineers were tested positive, the others have expressed apprehension about being exposed to the virus,” Sainath Rajyadhyaksha, president of Municipal Engineers’ Union, said.

He added that the engineers have been working continuously since the outbreak of the pandemic nearly two months ago and were experiencing fatigue. “We have sought the appointment of more engineers at the hospital in the view of the fatigue the existing staff is facing,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd