2 driving under influence of alcohol hits four, one killed; both arrested

Police on Saturday arrested two suspects involved in a hit-and-run case from the Mahakali Caves area. The two allegedly hit four people in the MIDC area of Andheri on Friday evening.

Police said that the two were driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident that took place near Marol Depot. One of the victims identified as Sanjay Ram succumbed to his injuries. The two accused Sandeep Bankar (42) and Steven Rodrigues (38) had met on Friday afternoon and consumed alcohol. Around 6.30 pm when Bankar was at the wheel, he lost control of the vehicle and hit a motorbike rider. He then hit some people, who were waiting at a bus stop.

“Bankar works as a delivery partner. On Friday, he met Rodrigues after which they went and consumed alcohol,” an officer said. “Bankar and Rodrigues escaped without offering any help to the victims.”

“Sanjay Ram was killed, and three others were injured in the incident,” the officer added.

A case was registered at MIDC police station following which the two were traced and arrested.