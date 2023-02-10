scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
2-day Bhendi Bazaar Urdu Festival begins on Feb 25

Organised by Urdu writer Suhail Akhtar Warsi and conceptualised by Zubair Azmi, director of Urdu Markaz, the festival is set to celebrate the language through a plethora of events.

THE THIRD edition of the Bhendi Bazaar Urdu festival is back after a hiatus of seven years. Organised by the Urdu Markaz, the festival is scheduled to take place on February 25 and 26 at Dongri’s Imanwada Urdu Municipal School.

The festival will be inaugurated by noted scriptwriter, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar. The first edition of the festival was organised in 2014 and the second edition was held in 2016.

As part of the inaugural ceremony, Akhtar will be discussing the volumes collating the Urdu works authored by his father Jan Nisar Akhtar, lyricist and a renowned poet of the progressive writer’s movement, and his grandfather Muztar Khairabadi.

Along with traditional mushaira sessions, the festival has also introduced a new segment called ‘Zero Hour’, which will offer a platform for budding Urdu poets to recite their poetry as well as for writers to inaugurate their work of literature.

“The idea behind launching this segment was to celebrate modern poetry and encourage young Urdu enthusiasts. With our 2023 festival, we are hoping to work in collaboration with the modern generation and infuse the event with new energy,” said Azmi.

