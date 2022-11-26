2 crore people to be connected to party via ‘Friends of BJP’ initiative: Bawankule

The BJP plans to connect two crore people from state through its ‘Friends of BJP’ initiative, state president Chandrasekhar Bawankule said on Friday.

Addressing the media at Ratnagiri, Bawankule said, “A large section of society from various walks of life, like doctors, lawyers and writers have affinity towards BJP but cannot actively participate in its day-to-day activities. Such people would be connected to the party through the campaign.”

“Under this campaign, individuals have to give a missed call on a certain mobile number. A link will be sent to them. They will have to click on that link and fill their basic details. Following this, they will be sent a smart card and a sticker to be pasted on their cars.”

He added, “Through Whats-App, they would be informed about the Centre and BJP’s initiatives as well as works undertaken by the state government.”