2 cops succumb to Covid, toll in Mumbai Police jumps to 62

Two Mumbai Police officers have succumbed to Covid-19, taking the total number of city police personnel who died due to the virus to 62.

Vishwanath Tambe, an inspector attached to Navghar police station in Mulund, died on Wednesday. He was admitted to the hospital last week after he complained of Covid-19 symptoms and later tested positive.

The 54-year-old in charge of the administration unit at the police station suffered from comorbidities, a senior officer said.

The other policeman who passed away is sub-inspector Vinayak Babar, attached to the Deonar police station. An officer said that 35-year-old Babar, who hailed from Pune, had complained of Covid-19 symptoms earlier this month, following which he tested positive for the virus on August 9. He was then admitted to DY Patil hospital in Navi Mumbai. “His condition deteriorated and he succumbed early Thursday,” the officer added.

Babar, a Navi Mumbai resident, is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Till date, 4,500 Mumbai Police personnel have tested positive for the virus.

