2 children killed as truck rams into people in Palghar district

TWO CHILDREN were crushed to death and a man sustained injuries after a speeding truck hit them on a highway in Palghar district on Saturday.

The incident took place around 3 pm on Jawhar-Nashik Highway, where a speeding truck rammed into people sitting near a hotel, an officer from Mokhada police station said.

The deceased have been identified as Arohi Sonar (5) and Payal Warghade (9) and are residents of Morchundi of Mokhada village. Both were killed on the spot, while a man was injured and rushed to a hospital.

The truck later hit a tree and caught fire, the official said, adding that the driver was apprehended when he trying to flee.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act has been registered against the driver.

The police is checking if the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Following the accident, locals resorted to ‘rasta roko’ for about an hour and the situation was later normalised, the officer said.