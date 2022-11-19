scorecardresearch
2 children drown, 3 saved after they fall in sea while playing

The three injured are identified as Kartiki Gautam Patil (13), Aryan Choudhury (10) and Om Chandrijit Pal (14). They are admitted in KEM Hospital and undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as Kartick Choudhary (8) and Savita Pal (12). (Representational/File)

Two children got drowned in sea while three more were pulled out by locals and taken to a hospital for treatment. The incident took place at Vikas Gully, near Worli Koliwada, on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Kartick Choudhary (8) and Savita Pal (12).

Officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said that the five were pulled out by local citizens soon after they drowned into the sea.

“The locals started rescue operation before the arrival of the fire brigade. The children were rescued and taken to the hospital,” said a fire brigade official, requesting anonymity.

“In our inquiry we found out that there are no more missing victims, and the children were playing around the beach when the incident took place,” said Sanjay Manjrekar, Chief Fire Officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

